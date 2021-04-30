Mayor Whitling to Give Proclamation for National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

CLARION, Pa. (ETY) – Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling will be making a proclamation on Sunday, May 2, recognizing May 2021 as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

The proclamation will be read in front of the Clarion County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Clarion County ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

The month of May has been designated Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month for more than two decades.

As temperatures warm, and the presence of motorcycles increases, ABATE encourages motorists and motorcyclists to unite in the safe sharing of roads throughout Pennsylvania.

Motorcycle riding is a popular form of recreation and transportation for 806,000 licensed motorcyclists across the Commonwealth.

During the month of May, ABATE will continue its advocacy of motorcycle safety and awareness.

More information is available on the ABATE website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.