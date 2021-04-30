Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Born May 10, 2005, in Meadville, he was the son of Christopher Luzier and Andrea Consla; they survive him. Nathan was a 10th grade student of Rocky Grove High School and was learning to become a Welder.

A sports enthusiast, Nathan loved to play baseball and played for both the Franklin Little League and Rocky Grove High School teams. Many days were spent both on the field and cheering on his team as they played their way to victory. He was a proud, well-liked member of the team and will be missed by his teammates and coaches alike.

When he wasn’t on the ball field, Nathan also had a love for the outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing. He was also an avid video game player and could often be found “hanging out” with his friends. Nathan’s loving, cheerful personality touched his family, friends, and many members of the Rocky Grove High School community. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nathan’s life will be forever remembered by his father, Christopher Luzier and his fiancée, Sherry Yount, of Meadville; his mother, Andrea Consla of Franklin and her fiancé, Christopher Sherwood of Corry; his two sisters, Natalie and Rileigh Luzier of Meadville; his step-brother, Nick Yount of Meadville; his paternal grandfather, Thomas Luzier of Meadville; and his maternal grandfather, William Consla of Franklin.

Nathan is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Michelle Consla of Oil City, Kristal Consla and her wife, Katie Pavlek, of Slippery Rock; David Luzier of Meadville, Kelly Scott and her husband, Paul, of Meadville, and Lynsey Kightlinger and her husband, R. J., of Saegertown; his numerous great-aunts and great-uncles; and by his niece, Amaya Stewart, of Meadville.

Nathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lynn Running; his maternal grandmother, Karen Consla; his step-brother, Zaq Yount; and by his great-grandmother, Helen Frazier.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for Nathan will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, beginning at 2 pm at the baseball field at Valley Grove Elementary School, 389 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, PA, 16323, with Rev. Randy Powell, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Franklin, officiating. It is advised that all that are planning to attend bring a lawn chair or something to sit on, as the service will be held outdoors.

The school grounds will have social distancing protocols in place. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, was entrusted with funeral arrangements for Nathan’s services in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nathan’s honor to the Rocky Grove Athletic Booster Club, Inc., 403 Rocky Grove Avenue, Franklin, PA, and/or to the Franklin Little League Association, P.O. Box 173, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

