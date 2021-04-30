National Day of Prayer Event Set for May 6 in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – A local celebration of the National Day of Prayer will be held at the Burns Funeral Home Parking Lot in Rimersburg on Thursday, May 6.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This event, which is sponsored by the Rimersburg Community Prayer Group, is open to persons of all faith.

There will be prayers and special music as the participants celebrate the National theme of asking the Lord to pour out love, life, and liberty.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor program or remain in your car as it will be broadcast on FM 87.9.

For more information, contact the Rimersburg United Methodist Church at 814-473-6105.

