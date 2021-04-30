One-Vehicle Crash Reported on Fulton Road

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a one-vehicle crash was reported on Fulton Road in Elk Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle crash was reported on Fulton Road, near its intersection with US 322 around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:42 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

