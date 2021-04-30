Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born on July 11, 1962, in Jamestown, NY, he was the son of Joyce Spence Carlson and the late Donald Carlson.

Randy attended Warren Area high school. He enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1981 and proudly served for 24 years. During his military career he received numerous awards including: The Defense Meritorious Service medal, the Navy Commendation medal, five Navy Achievement medals, Joint Meritorious Unit award, two Meritorious Unit Commendations, six Good Conduct medals, Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, and two National Defense Service medals. Randy served in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Afghanistan. He retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After retiring from the US Navy, Randy worked briefly at Home Depot then later at CareerLink where he served as a Veterans Representative. He truly had a heart for helping fellow veterans.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Emanuele) Carlson, of Oil City; a son, Brett Carlson and his wife Lindsay and grandson Luke of McKinney, Texas; a son, Bradley Carlson, and daughters Annika, Dide and Clarice Carlson, all of Oil City.

In addition to his mother he is also survived by sisters Lori Marks, of Decatur, Alabama and Cheri Carlson of West Springfield.

Randy will be missed by Geraldine Zacherl and her special dog, Patsy.

He will be remembered for his quick wit and generosity. For those who knew him well, he was outspoken and stubborn. Randy loved being outdoors and spent a lot of time hunting, hiking, gardening and golfing. He especially enjoyed attending live music concerts and would travel far and wide to see a show.

Randy attended the First Church of God in Oil City.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ralph Gabreski and the staff at the Erie VA Medical Center, Dr. Shannon Penland and the staff at UPMC Northwest Cancer Center, and the Asceracare Hospice team in caring for Randy.

The month of April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. It is among the deadliest of diseases. Fewer than one in five patients will survive five years. Randy fought relentlessly for almost seven years. Please tell your doctor about trouble swallowing, heartburn, a persistent unexplained cough or sore throat, and ask to be screened.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, May 2nd from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Reinsel Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held in the funeral home Monday, May 3rd at 2 pm with Pastor Brenda Snedden, pastor of the First Church of God, officiating. Military Honors will be held briefly before the service. In accordance with Randy’s wishes, he will be cremated and receive a formal Burial at Sea.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network, PO Box 243, Stevenson, Maryland 21153 or to St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

