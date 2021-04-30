 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss The Liberty House’s Steak & Fish Specials

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

liberty-house-12-oz.-SteakCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House in Clarion has steak specials every Thursday and fish specials every Friday.

The steak specials on Thursdays are 8 oz. Delmonico steak with two sides for $11.00 and 12 oz. Delmonico steak with two sides for $13.00. Cheesesteak with one side is also $2.00 off the regular menu price.

Fish specials for Fridays are:

liberty-house-fish

Battered or broiled Haddock filet sub with one side: $7.00

Battered or broiled Haddock filet dinner with two sides: $10.00

liberty-house-haddock2

Side choices available are:

French fries, sweet potato fries, mashed potato, sweet mashed potato, baked potato, sweet baked potato, coleslaw, mac and cheese, side salad, vegetable of the day, fruit of the day, onion rings, or tater tots.

The Liberty House is open for limited hours.

Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fridays: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dine-in or takeout is available.

Use the bell to pick up your takeout, and you will not have to get out of your car.

Call your orders in early and avoid the rush at 814-226-7575.

No reservations for dine-in will be taken.

More information, specials, and updates can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located inside the Clarion VFW at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

liberty house outside


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
