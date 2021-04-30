SPONSORED: Take Your Mom to Cousin Basils for Mother’s Day Weekend Specials
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8. Don’t forget about Mom – take her to Cousin Basils for their weekend specials!
Cousin Basils will be hosting a special Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
On Saturday, Cousin Basils will be offering their Prime Rib dinner special along with their regular menu.
On Sunday, Cousin Basils will be offering a Lunch/Dinner Buffet that begins at 11:00 a.m. There will not be a regular menu on Sunday – buffet only.
There will also be a Bloody Mary Bar on both Saturday and Sunday.
Cousin Basils will not be taking Mother’s Day reservations.
If you can’t make it to Cousin Basils during Mother’s Day weekend, buy Mom a Cousin Basils’ gift card!
For more information, visit Cousin Basils’ Facebook page here.
