SPONSORED: Take Your Mom to Cousin Basils for Mother’s Day Weekend Specials

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Iron Mountain Grill 2CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8. Don’t forget about Mom – take her to Cousin Basils for their weekend specials!

Cousin Basils will be hosting a special Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

180247635_226740432545030_8515234528925573955_n

On Saturday, Cousin Basils will be offering their Prime Rib dinner special along with their regular menu.

On Sunday, Cousin Basils will be offering a Lunch/Dinner Buffet that begins at 11:00 a.m. There will not be a regular menu on Sunday – buffet only.

There will also be a Bloody Mary Bar on both Saturday and Sunday.

180510283_226740429211697_2081224440970974490_n

Cousin Basils will not be taking Mother’s Day reservations.

If you can’t make it to Cousin Basils during Mother’s Day weekend, buy Mom a Cousin Basils’ gift card!

For more information, visit Cousin Basils’ Facebook page here.


