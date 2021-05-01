A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.