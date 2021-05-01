State Police Searching for Missing, Endangered Dayton Man

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are searching for a missing, endangered Dayton man whose abandoned car was located on the Emlenton Bridge.

PSP Clarion are attempting to locate 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, of Dayton.

Around 11:22 p.m. on April 30, 2021, a blue Subaru Impreza was located abandoned on the Emlenton Bridge near the 44.5-mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and discovered the vehicle running with no operator. The vehicle’s registration was queried and found to belong to Snyder. Attempts were made to locate Snyder at his residence with negative results. Contact was made with Snyder’s family, and it was determined that he was last seen leaving their residence in his vehicle on April 30 around 4:30 p.m.

Snyder is described as a caucasian male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 lbs., with short brown hair. Snyder was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a brown coat, black and white Adidas shorts, and black- and white-colored shoes.

A search of the surrounding area was also initiated with negative results. Snyder is entered in NCIC as a missing/endangered person.

Anyone coming into contact with Snyder or having information as to his whereabouts should contact Trooper Joshua Bauer at 814-226-1710.

