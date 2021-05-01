Bernie and Deb Lauer Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Bernie and Deb (Schmader) Lauer, of Lucinda, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The happy couple wed on May 1, 1971.

They have three children: Kevin Lauer and wife Millie of Shippenville, Sonia Cathcart and husband Ron of Lucinda, and Brett Lauer and wife Rikki of Hagerstown, MD. They also have four grandchildren: Brooke Cathcart, Kyle Lauer, and Bryce and Elise Lauer.

They plan to spend their anniversary at home, celebrating with family.

