Chambers, Pry, Garzel Receive All-State Honors

Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

pjimageCoudersport’s Sarah Chambers, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry, and Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel each received all-state recognition for their incredible play on the hardwood in 2021.

(Photos by Jared Bakaysa and Paul Burdick)

Chambers was named to the Class A second team after leading Coudersport to the PIAA quarterfinals. She averaged 17.7 points per game for the Falcons, who took the eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle to the limit in Coudersport’s quarterfinal loss.

Pry received third-team honors in Class AAA. She averaged 19.7 points per game for the Warriors, using her driving layups and ability to dominate down low to assert herself as one of the district’s premier players.

Bree Garzel received third-team honors in Class A. Garzel averaged 22.2 points per game and 7.5 boards per game for Port Allegany, scoring both inside and outside while also providing four assists per game.


