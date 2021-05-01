Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vanilla Wafer Cookies

These buttery cookies will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 egg1 tablespoon vanilla extract1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour3/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture and mix well.

-Drop by teaspoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

