Delores “Dot” J. Frankenberger, 90, of Oil City, passed away late in the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 15, 1931, in Sanford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leo W. and Elva M. (VanGuilder) Burt. She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

On November 28, 1950, Dot married the love of her life, Ernest L. Frankenberger; he preceded her in death on March 12, 2000.

For over 32 years, Dot worked as both an Aide and a Cleaner for the Grandview Convalescent Home.

In her spare time, Dot believed in living her life humble and simple. She enjoyed bingo, completing crossword puzzles, and the company of her family, whom she cherished.

Left to honor her memory is her son, Denny Frankenberger and his wife, Peg, of Seneca; her daughter, Diane Harvey of Oil City; her five grandchildren, Lori Melat, Adam Proper, Courtney Cocolin and her husband, Alex, Joel Harvey and his wife, Felicia, and Elizabeth Sutton; her seven great-grandchildren, Kaylyn and Chase Melat, Kaitlyn, Lauren Bortzer, Damon Greene, Alexander Williams, and Douglas Stricklen; her three great-great-grandchildren, Brantley, Lexton, and Maleyna Baker; and her sister, Joan Tencza of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her three brothers, Clair Burt, Ronald Burt, and Jack Burt; and by her three sisters, Louise Proper, Ruby Deeter, and Ruth Humes.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held privately for the family with Rev. Mark Rusnak, AseraCare pastor, officiating.

Dot will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

