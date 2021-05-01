 

Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Employees

Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring seasonal and year-round employees for their Oil City, Camp Coffman, and Clarion locations.  All positions will be open until filled.  Apply immediately.

SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP BUS DRIVER

The YMCA is seeking a part-time summer bus driver to transport children to and from YMCA Summer Day Camp at Camp Coffman utilizing the YMCA’s 30 passenger (or less) bus.  License must include a CDL passenger stamp.

FARM CAMP ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR

The YMCA is seeking a part-time seasonal Farm Camp Activities Director to work with children on agricultural and animal related farm projects while they visit the Y Farm in Fertigs, PA.  Knowledge and experience working with children is required.  Interest or education in farming, agriculture, animal care and related activities is necessary.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS 

Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.

Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA.

CAMP HANDS 

The YMCA is seeking part-time Camp Hands for the summer season.  Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.

CAMP COOK

The YMCA is seeking a part-time Summer Day Camp Cook to provide breakfast and dinner to campers.  Experience or interest in cooking simple meals is required.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by May 10, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.
Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.
Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resourcesApply by April 30, 2021.

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected]  Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches.  Classes are based on experience and instructor interest.  Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected]  To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA

Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.
Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere.
Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

NIGHTTIME CLEANING STAFF – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time Night Cleaning Staff to work from approximately 9:00 pm to 2:00 am Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work.  Apply in person, or print an application and drop off at the YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA.  Applications can be mailed or emailed to Henry Sherman, [email protected]

WELLNESS COORDINATOR – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time WELLNESS COORDINATOR.  This is currently a part-time position with maximum of 28 hours per week, with possibility of full-time 35-40 hours per week based on job performance and future growth.  Applications (cover letter and resume) may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

SENIOR EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an Exercise Instructor to teach senior/active older adult wellness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  Class times and types are flexible.  Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.  Printable applications are available HERE.

BUILDING MONITOR – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Building Monitor to supervise the general operation of the building at night and on weekends.  Interested applicants must enjoy working with children and youth, be outgoing and friendly, and have supervisory skills.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches.  Classes are based on experience and instructor interest.  Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected]  To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]


