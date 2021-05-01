Hearing for Area Man Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle Set for Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Erie is scheduled for Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Matthew Aaron Haefner, of Parker, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, on the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police initiated an investigation on February 26 after a known female victim reported her vehicle, a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, had been stolen.

The victim told police that she had given Matthew Haefner her keys in order for him to bring her vehicle to her, but Haefner never arrived with the vehicle, and when the victim returned home several days later, she found that her vehicle was gone.

According to the complaint, Haefner was then stopped by the Erie Police Department in the City of Erie while operating the victim’s vehicle on March 5.

The charge was filed against Haefner through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on March 5.

He was arraigned on April 23.

