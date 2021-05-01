Helen L. (Copenhaver) Fetzer, 94 of Haines City, FL, formerly of Clarion, PA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021.

Born on May 1st, 1926, in Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Jesse C. Copenhaver and Pearl (Troop) Copenhaver.

Helen married William King Fetzer Jr. on February 2nd, 1945. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1974. During their 29 years of marriage, they owned and managed many rental properties around the Clarion area. They also belonged to a group that competed in state-wide folk dancing competitions at the PA State Farm Show. They owned and operated a Western Square Dancing apparel shop in Clarion.

Several years after her husband passed away, Helen was reunited with Jack Mateer. They spent 34 years together until his passing in 2010. Music continued to be a part of her life as Jack played and sang Bluegrass and Gospel music with different groups, both locally and in Florida.

Helen was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. She was also a member of the Joppa Shrine No.48 as well as a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son, William K Fetzer III on March 11, 2019; a granddaughter, Jill Suzanne Fetzer on March 4, 2020; brothers, Jesse R. Copenhaver and Edward C. Copenhaver and sisters, Ethel (Copenhaver)Rupp, and Jane (Copenhaver) Taylor.

Helen is survived by daughter in law, Elise Fetzer of Clarion; granddaughters, Jamie Fetzer of Clarion and Jocelyn (Fetzer) Judah and husband Billy Judah of Chesapeake, VA; great grandchildren, Peyton and Trey Judah of Chesapeake VA; sister, Velma Oliver of Shippenville, PA; and a loving group of nieces and nephews.

Also surviving Helen are Jack’s daughters, Joan (Mateer) Gerber and husband, Montie of Forrest, IL; Judy (Mateer) Zingara and husband Ron of New Castle PA and their families.

Helen loved living at West View Ridge Resort and wanted to be there. The family is forever grateful to Sunshine Home Companion Care for helping to make that desire possible during her last year. Many thanks to Cornerstone Hospice who compassionately cared for her in her during her last weeks.

A memorial service will be held in Clarion PA at a future date. Arrangements are being managed by Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA..

