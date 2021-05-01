New Jersey Man Indicted for Interstate Transportation of Drilling Rig Stolen in Jefferson County

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Garfield, New Jersey, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Interstate Transportation of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Friday.

The one-count Indictment named Angel Alfonso Arias-Miranda, age 51, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on October 11, 2020, Arias-Miranda transported a stolen motor vehicle, namely, a 2012 Mack drilling rig, in interstate commerce, knowing the vehicle was stolen.

DuBois-based State Police say the drilling rig in question was stolen from the parking lot of the Holt Drilling Company on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County, sometime after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

On April 16, 2021, the stolen Mack drilling rig was recovered on Putnam County, New York.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Karen Gal-Or is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

