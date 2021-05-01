 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

New Jersey Man Indicted for Interstate Transportation of Drilling Rig Stolen in Jefferson County

Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Stolen-Holt-Drilling-rigPITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Garfield, New Jersey, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Interstate Transportation of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Friday.

The one-count Indictment named Angel Alfonso Arias-Miranda, age 51, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on October 11, 2020, Arias-Miranda transported a stolen motor vehicle, namely, a 2012 Mack drilling rig, in interstate commerce, knowing the vehicle was stolen.

DuBois-based State Police say the drilling rig in question was stolen from the parking lot of the Holt Drilling Company on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County, sometime after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

On April 16, 2021, the stolen Mack drilling rig was recovered on Putnam County, New York.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Karen Gal-Or is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.