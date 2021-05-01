One-Vehicle Accident Reported on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash occurred on Friday evening on State Route 68.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a one-vehicle crash on Route 68 came in at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

The accident happened just below Williamsburg in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Co., and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:25 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

