Richard D. “Dick” Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

He was born in Seneca on November 26, 1931, to the late Walter and Mae (Sandrock) Clark.

He lived on South Main Street in Seneca, attended school there and graduated in 1949 from Cranberry High School. While in school, he participated in basketball and baseball, but loved baseball above other sports. He also played in the old Hayrake League. In high school, he was outstanding as a pitcher and an outfielder in addition to being a heavy hitter. Following graduation, he was drafted by the Oil City Refiners, which, at that time, was a minor league team.

Mr. Clark was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1952 through 1954. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

Dick attended Cranberry United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the Cranberry Area Lions Club. Dick was also a member of the Oil City VFW and American Legion.

He was a member of the Over 55 Plus Softball League in Oil City and served as President from 2001 through 2017. He had planned to play in the League again this Summer. His family and the Softball League were the loves of his life. Dick had many friends and was very much loved. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Clark was employed by Prudential Insurance Company for 33 years as a salesman and manager, retiring in Colorado.

He is survived by his former spouse, Barbara Ann (Kirkwood) Clark of Seneca, whom he married in 1956. They were the parents of four children: Kathi Ann Clark of Franklin; Sue Ann Clark of Honolulu, Hawaii; Jeffrey Allen Clark of Oil City; and, Kenneth James Clark and his wife Angela of Thornton, Colorado. Dick also has one granddaughter, Kaylee Rose Clark, of Thornton, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation held. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Over 55 Plus Softball League, c/o Rick Copley, 110 Charlton St., Oil City, PA, 16301, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Dick’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

