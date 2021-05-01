Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr. age 65 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on March 16, 1956, in Oil City to the late Clarence and Katheryn (VonVolkenburg) Albaugh.

Ronald proudly served in the United States Army. He was an experienced horseman, salesman (lifetime pots and pans, Kirby sweepers, cars, just to name a few. He was also a man who studied ministry. He was the owner of Town and Country construction company and Dumb Dumb auto for many years. Ron cherished being a grandfather.

Ron is survived by his children: Richard Albaugh, James (Elyse) Albaugh, Tonya (Scott) Albaugh, Rhonda Albaugh, Ronald (Hannah) Albaugh Jr., Krista (Brandon) Albaugh and Sadie Lutz. In addition his siblings: Clarence “Tinker” Albaugh, James (Sandy) Albaugh and Rose (Gerald) Murray. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and his special K-9 companion, Sparky.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dixie Ginnery; brother, Gary Albaugh and his love, Deborah Reed.

The family would like to thank Jessie Clark, Vi Kahle, Jim Albaugh and Rose, Gerry, Angie and Chrissy Murray.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

