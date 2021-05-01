 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6gqQBuT2HfQo (1)Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr. age 65 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on March 16, 1956, in Oil City to the late Clarence and Katheryn (VonVolkenburg) Albaugh.

Ronald proudly served in the United States Army. He was an experienced horseman, salesman (lifetime pots and pans, Kirby sweepers, cars, just to name a few. He was also a man who studied ministry. He was the owner of Town and Country construction company and Dumb Dumb auto for many years. Ron cherished being a grandfather.

Ron is survived by his children: Richard Albaugh, James (Elyse) Albaugh, Tonya (Scott) Albaugh, Rhonda Albaugh, Ronald (Hannah) Albaugh Jr., Krista (Brandon) Albaugh and Sadie Lutz. In addition his siblings: Clarence “Tinker” Albaugh, James (Sandy) Albaugh and Rose (Gerald) Murray. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and his special K-9 companion, Sparky.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dixie Ginnery; brother, Gary Albaugh and his love, Deborah Reed.

The family would like to thank Jessie Clark, Vi Kahle, Jim Albaugh and Rose, Gerry, Angie and Chrissy Murray.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.