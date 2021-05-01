The Haskell House to Host Restaurant Gift Card Sale on May 3; Sign-Up for Chance to Win $250 Off Your Next Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A gift card sale to benefit locally-owned restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions will be held on Monday, May 3, at The Haskell House.

The community will have the opportunity to save big on gift cards while supporting their favorite local restaurants.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to tour The Haskell House and register for a chance to win $250.00 off their next event. The Haskell House is the perfect event venue for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, corporate functions, and much more!

Gift cards from the following local restaurants will be available for purchase:

– Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

– Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

– The Washington House

– Vince’s Tavern

– Wanango Country Club

– The Allegheny Grille

– The Korner Restaurant

– Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

– Deer Creek Winery

– Lost in the Wilds Brewing

– Clarion River Brewing Co.

– Snug Harbour

– Trails End

– Casey’s

– The Meadows

Note: More restaurants may be added.

The participating restaurants are offering a special deal on gift cards. Buy four $20.00 gift cards at the regular price and receive the fifth card for free.

This is the perfect time to get your Mother’s Day gift, Father’s Day gift, or purchase a gift card as a Thank-You gift.

Stop in at The Haskell House – located at 500 Main Street in Clarion – on Monday, May 3, and support our local restaurants!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.