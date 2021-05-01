Voting Is Now Open for Fryburg Mayfest Maybugs
Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The community is invited to vote for their favorite Maybug.
Voting is now open during normal business hours at Montana’s Country Cafe’ in Marble, Faller’s Antique Depot in Fryburg, and Smith’s Country Store in Venus.
This year, the Fryburg Mayfest committee is offering an online voting option that is safe for social distancing and allows voters to vote from the comfort of home anytime, anywhere if they are unable to visit the area’s local businesses during business hours.
Click here for more information.
RELATED:
Mayfest to Be Held in Honor of Samantha Schmader for Her Musical Service Within the Community
Mayfest Kicks Off on May 28 With Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 5K Fun Run/Walk
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.