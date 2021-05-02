 

Sunday, May 2, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


