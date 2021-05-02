All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Blaine Kriebel
Blaine Kriebel served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Blaine C. Kriebel
Born: May 10, 1936
Died: March 4, 2021
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Blaine proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He also served his community through his membership with the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
He was laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
