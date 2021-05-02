Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts Presents Brett Valliant on the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer on May 23

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is proud to present the acclaimed, young organist, Brett Valliant, as he ventures on a Journey Into Melody at the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer on Sunday, May 23, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Brett Valliant will perform melodic favorites from the classics to classic rock, ragtime, great marches, and, of course, music of the theater! One of two resident organists at the iconic Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona, Brett performs on the world’s largest theatre organ and entertains thousands of patrons each year. Acclaimed for his performances, Brett has toured extensively as a concert artist throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. He also is known for accompanying and scoring silent films, appearing annually at several film festivals.

In addition to regular appearances at American Theatre Organ Society and American Guild of Organists conventions, for 21 years Brett was the organist and music director of First United Methodist Church of Wichita, Kansas, where he played a large pipe organ seen and heard by thousands in the Midwest on the church’s television program. He has also been the Artist-In-Residence for the Wichita Wurlitzer – the former New York Paramount Wurlitzer organ now housed in Wichita – on which he often performs.

Seating is socially distanced to 50% occupancy – a total of 60 tickets. Because seating is limited, reservations are highly recommended: Call 724-659-3153 or you can buy tickets online at alleghenyriverstone.org. If socially distanced reservations have filled the 50% quota, tickets will not be available at the door.

The cost is $25.00 for Adults, $20.00 for ARCA Members, and $5.00 for Students.

Brett Valliant enjoys opportunities to play the music he loves on the instrument he loves. Whether in a concert hall, a majestic church organ, or a mighty Wurlitzer in a theatre, Brett is right at home. He was inspired by hearing the organ at church when he was just three years old. At age four, he began piano instruction and soon after was studying organ. By the age of 12, Brett was employed as a church organist, having held onto the dream he had at such an early age. He performed his first international concert tour when he was 19.

Brett studied organ at Wichita State University, as well as privately. His recordings have been featured on National Public Radio’s Pipe Dreams as well as the National Bible Broadcasting Network. Today, Brett is one of two resident organists at the iconic Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona. Organ Stop Pizza houses the world’s largest theatre organ and entertains thousands of patrons each year. In his free time, Brett enjoys sailing, skating, cooking, mid-century collection, and playing the piano and accordion.

After the performance, be sure to visit the Red Brick Gallery to enjoy the opening of a new exhibit where you can meet the extraordinary wildlife artist, Mark Anderson.

Since graduating from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Mark has been drawing and painting the Pennsylvania outdoors. His work depicts the natural habitat as well as sporting traditions of the Pennsylvania outdoorsperson. He has been featured in Pennsylvania Game News, Gray’s Sporting Journal, Muzzleloader Magazine, Muzzle Blasts Magazine, Peterson’s Bowhunting along with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society magazines. His work has received both local and national recognition.



Several of Mark’s paintings have been commissioned to serve as fund-raising opportunities to further the conservation efforts of organizations such as the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Lycoming Audubon Society. Many of his paintings are available as limited edition prints.

