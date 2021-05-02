C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion Area’s Calvin German

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Calvin German as March’s Student Athletes of the Month.

Calvin is a senior at Clarion Area High School where he has participated in basketball, football, and baseball.

Calvin is Vice President of Student Council and Vice President of his class, a member of the National Honor Society. He also participated in the musical, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His hobbies include hanging out with friends and family, as well as working out.

His favorite sports memory is winning the 2021 District 9 basketball title.

He states that the most inspiring people in his life are his parents.

Calvin’s future plans are to attend Juniata to play both football and basketball and earn a degree in either medicine or business.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and DE Sports, Inc. for sponsoring March’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Calvin has been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.