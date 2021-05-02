Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Salad Party Sandwiches
Sunday, May 2, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
Within 25 minutes enjoy a platter of chicken salad sandwiches!
Ingredients
4 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1-1/2 cups dried cranberries
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped sweet pickles
1 cup fat-free mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
16 whole wheat dinner rolls
Leaf lettuce
Directions
-In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Mix mayonnaise, curry powder, and pepper; stir into chicken mixture. Refrigerate until serving.
-To serve, stir in pecans. Spoon onto lettuce-lined rolls.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
