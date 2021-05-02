Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Salad Party Sandwiches

Within 25 minutes enjoy a platter of chicken salad sandwiches!

Ingredients

4 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

1-1/2 cups dried cranberries



2 celery ribs, finely chopped2 green onions, thinly sliced1/4 cup chopped sweet pickles1 cup fat-free mayonnaise1/2 teaspoon curry powder1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted16 whole wheat dinner rollsLeaf lettuce

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Mix mayonnaise, curry powder, and pepper; stir into chicken mixture. Refrigerate until serving.

-To serve, stir in pecans. Spoon onto lettuce-lined rolls.

