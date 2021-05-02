Clarion University Baseball: Lavin Sets Single-Season Home Run Record in Doubleheader Sweep of IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle baseball team came away with their second road doubleheader sweep in as many attempts on Saturday, taking both halves of a twinbill against IUP.

Clarion (9-18, 7-11 PSAC West) took the Crimson Hawks down by a 5-1 score in the first game before an offensive outburst led to a 14-10 win in the second. They will look for the season sweep tomorrow when they host IUP for two games at Memorial Stadium.

Thomas Lavin made Golden Eagle history in the process, hitting his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the first game against the Crimson Hawks. That set a new program single-season record, breaking a four-way tie with Tyler Falk (2015), Matt Rossi (2012), Ken Morgan (2010), and Kevin Gledhill (2003).

Last week Clarion swept Cal U in a road doubleheader, winning a pair of close, low-scoring games against the Vulcans. This pair of games played out a bit differently, with the Golden Eagles combining for 26 hits and 19 runs against the Crimson Hawks in their pair of games. In the first game of the day, they also managed to keep IUP’s bats fairly silent, with starter Logan Schlegel (3-1) holding the opponent to three hits and one run in the complete-game win. Dereck Pritchard (1-1) was the pitcher of record in the second game, earning the win after 4.1 innings.

Lenny Piccini drove in the first run of the game for Clarion in the first game, stroking a base hit to left-center to score Kasey Shughart and take the 1-0 lead. Nick Fugh followed with the only other runs the Golden Eagles needed in the contest, hitting a one-out, two-RBI single to left field to bring Alex Ficorilli and Matt Privette home and make it 3-0. Lavin lifted a solo home run over the wall in left-center in the fifth inning, and Fugh came across on a wild pitch for Clarion’s fifth run of the game.

Through it all, Schlegel kept the Crimson Hawks in check offensively. He retired IUP in order in the first two innings and did not allow a hit until the third inning, putting runners on first and second with one out. Schlegel struck out Caden DeCroo to end the threat in the third. The freshman’s only blemish came in the bottom of the fourth when an RBI triple score Ty Diehl to make it 3-1. Schlegel recorded two 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth inning before allowing a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh. He retired the next three batters he faced to close out the 5-1 win.

The second game was an offensive outburst, with Clarion’s 16 hits one of their highest totals against a Division II opponent in years. Fugh and Shughart slugged back-to-back RBI singles in the first inning, and Scott McManamon added another later to put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0 after the top half of the inning. That lead reached 7-2 in the fifth inning after singles from Ficorilli and Lavin, and Matt Privette started off a three-run fifth with a two-run single to score Piccini and McManamon, making it 10-2.

The only sign of real trouble for the Golden Eagles came in the home half of the fifth, with IUP scoring five runs to pull within 10-7. That was when Pritchard was lifted for Joe Rossi, who threw 1.1 innings of effective relief. Josh Kirwin tossed the last 1.1 innings of the game, keeping the Crimson Hawks from finishing off their comeback attempt. Shughart and Piccini added additional insurance in the seventh, and Lavin scored on a wild pitch to make it 14-7.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

