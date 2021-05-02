Featured Local Jobs: Picker, Packer, Shipper and Project Manager

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer

Oil City – 1st shift

Receive orders

Pick orders from inventory

Pack orders for shipping

$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipper/Packer

Franklin – 1st shift

Count finished product for order

Mark material with proper labeling

Examine product to make sure meets quality standards

Package material for Shipping

$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent

Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

Competitive Wage

Full-time

Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales

Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met

Scheduling

Work with both clients and suppliers

Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



