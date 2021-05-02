Harry Lee Steele, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on December 25, 1937, to the late Carlton “Pat” and Laura Edith (Yeany) Steele in Rose Twp., PA.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1956.

Harry married Patricia Margaret Michael on July 25, 1959, in Brookville; Patricia survives him.

He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves.

Harry was a hard worker who had a few jobs during his working life including the Brookville Creamery, Ti-Brook Trailers, and Primerica Financial Services.

Harry retired with his wife in 2000. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, Kenterra Golf Course, and Hemlock View Golf Course. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, woodworking, gardening, and his favorite activity, golf. Harry also enjoyed coaching little league and being a Cub Scout leader when his children were young. Harry will be dearly missed by his family and friends; “he was the best dad ever”.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Michele (Paul) Steele O’Donnell and Kenneth Harry (Annette) Steele; and two grandchildren, Meghan Erin (Josh) Epperly and Susan Marie (Gregory) Votaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by one infant son, Michael Lee Steele; and three siblings, Edith Steele Ransel, George Steele, and Gordon Steele.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Chateau d’Argy from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 1:00 pm and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack. Interment will take place at Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

