Patricia Marion Wichrowski, 68, of Gravel Lick Rd. Strattanville, PA, formerly of Trafford, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

Born September 28, 1952, in Braddock, PA, Patricia was the daughter of the late Robert John Clark and Doris Louise Rahn Clark Huttenstein, and on May 12, 1973, she married the love of her life Edward Walter Wichrowski who passed away on October 24, 2012.

Patricia worked for many years as a food service worker for the Penn Trafford School District and had a passion for riding horses, participating in Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center for Equine Therapy after the loss of the use of her legs.

She also enjoyed reading, camping, canoeing, and fishing with her husband, watching old western TV shows, listening to the musical group Celtic Thunder, and collecting chicken figurines of all kinds, but what Patricia loved and adored the most was spending time with her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her children Melissa Parkinson (husband Jeff) of Fisher, PA, and Edward A. Wichrowski (wife Kristen) of Mechanicsburg, PA; sister, MartyEllen Isaacs of Dayton, OH; 2 sister-in-laws – Rebecca Clark of Fredericksburg, VA, and Gayle Clark of North Carolina, and 6 grandchildren – Jorja and Jocelyn Parkinson, Asher, Anna, Ezra, and Naomi Wichrowski.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, and 2 brothers – George Radford Clark and Robert John Clark Jr.

Upon her request, private family services will be held at a later date, and those who would like to make a memorial donation in Patricia’s loving memory they may be made to the Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center for Equine Therapy – 2059 Ninevah Rd. Knox, PA, 16232, or to the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor – 417 Rt. 28 Brookville, PA, 15825.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.