State Police Respond to Domestic Altercation in Pinegrove Township

Sunday, May 2, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrest-photoPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a domestic altercation in Pinegrove Township on Friday evening.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a property on Camp Coffman Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, around 7:27 p.m. on Friday, April 30, in reference to a domestic incident that had occurred.

Upon investigation, it was determined there was a physical altercation between the victim, a 61-year-old woman, and the actor, a 52-year-old Oil City man.

The victim was said to have been grabbed and shoved to the ground.

A citation for harassment is being filed through Magisterial District Court 28-3-04.

The name of the man charged was not released.


