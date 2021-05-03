A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain before 1pm, then showers between 1pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then scattered showers. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

