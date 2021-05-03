 

Carol Sires

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-87MmZv02YLKhz (1)Carol Sires, 66 of Polk passed away April 30, 2021.

Carol was born January 23, 1955, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances Kriek Brown.

Carol graduated from Franklin High School in 1973. She married Joseph M. Sires on June 16, 1973. Joe passed away December 23, 2020.

Carol retired from Sugarcreek Station last year. She loved her family, always taking care of them before herself. She loved being with her dogs, Killer and Nova.

Loved ones left to cherish Carol’s memory are her children, Chad Sires and his wife Kelly of Kennerdell and Stacey Sires and her companion Greg Banister of Georgia. Carol’s sisters Debbie Tarr and her husband George of Reno, Brenda Rusnak and her husband Mark of Ohio and Bonnie Tologo and her husband Tommy of Cooperstown. Her nephews, Stephen Hawke and Michael Brock and nieces Lacey Tologo and Becky Brock.

Many loving friends and extended family including her aunt, Rose Ann McKenzie and Carol’s brother-in-law, Dave Brock also survive. Also surviving is Michael Landa, a very special child that brought Carol and Mike immeasurable joy and happiness.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Joseph C. Sires and Ellen Latchaw Sires; her husband; her two nephews, Travis Baker and Scott Hawke; and her sister-in-law, Cindy Brock.

The family suggest memorial donations in Carol’s honor be sent to Jamie’s Kids, 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin, PA, 16323.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

