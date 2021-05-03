Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salted Caramel Toffee Bars by Brett Gearhart

Brett would love to share his new recipe with everyone!

Ingredients

1 pkg. Honey Graham Crackers

1 cup brown sugar



2 sticks butter1 cup chopped pecans2 (7 oz.) almond Hershey bars1 (11 oz.) package caramel

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

-Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish and place graham crackers evenly in a single layer on the bottom of the dish.

-Melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add brown sugar and pecans, then bring the mixture to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes (stirring constantly). Pour mixture and spread evenly over the graham crackers.

-Bake 7-8 minutes or until the edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and lay broken pieces of almond Hershey bars on top.

-Cover with a lid for 10 minutes and in the meantime melt caramel with 2 tablespoons of water.

-Next, remove the lid and use a spatula to spread chocolate evenly. Pour the melted caramel on top of the chocolate and spread evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle with sea salt.

-Let cool completely and then refrigerate for 30 minutes before cutting into bars. Enjoy!

