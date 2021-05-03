Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases Since Thursday, Seven Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases since April 29.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,071, and the death toll remains at 91.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,411 and leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 3, there were 1,728 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,653 new cases reported Sunday, May 2, for a two-day total of 4,381 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

05/03/21 – 1,728

05/02/21 – 2,653

05/01/21 – 3,100

04/30/21 – 4,607

04/29/21 – 3,322

04/28/21 – 3,686

04/27/21 – 3,333

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Thursday, April 29

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5706 57 5763 131 Butler 16700 160 16860 406 (1 new) Clarion 3040 31 3071 91 Clearfield 8138 87 8225 139 (2 new) Crawford 7039 43 7082 147 Elk 2800 12 2812 38 Forest 1404 7 1411 21 Indiana 5910 54 5964 171 (2 new) Jefferson 3197 13 3210 95 McKean 3470 41 3511 68 (1 new) Mercer 9115 67 9182 254 Venango 3746 42 3788 93 (1 new) Warren 2493 19 2512 101

There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 1, there were 22 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2, there was 1 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 3.

3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8:

323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,684,978 doses total through May 3:

First/single doses: 5,427,753 administered



Second doses: 3,548,102 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 154,300 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,413,028 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,763 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,811 cases among employees, for a total of 85,574 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,111 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,739 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in some activities without a mask.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.