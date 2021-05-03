Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 3, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/02/2021: 13,113

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,100

Positives: 2,112

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/02/2021: 46,722

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,988

Positives: 3,626

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/03/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on April 30, 2021.

Vaccine

– Vaccine is readily available. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are being accepted at Clarion and Butler vaccination clinics.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

