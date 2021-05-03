Clarion University Track & Field Splits Squad, Excels on Saturday

As the old saying goes, two was better than one on Saturday afternoon, as the Golden Eagle track & field team split their squad for two strong performances on Saturday, May 1.

Most of the squad competed at the Mountain Cat Last Chance hosted by Pitt-Johnstown in Windber, while others headed to Lock Haven for a last chance qualifier.

In Windber, Kaitlynn Traister popped one of the best 200m runs in the history of the track & field program, taking fifth in the field with a time of 25.71. That time not only ranked solidly among the top-16 in the conference as of May 1, but it also came in second on the program’s all-time performance list in the event. Anna Pfingstler was the only Golden Eagle to finish the 200m in a faster time, completing the half-lap in just 25.32 back in 2013. As such, the time obviously represented a PR for Traister as well. Traister also improved her conference seeding in the 100m, taking third with a PR time of 12.56. Elsewhere in the sprints, Hunter Barger placed third in the 400m. The sophomore posted a time of 1:01.31. Kaylen Sharrow took fifth in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 16.68, less than three-quarters of a second ahead of seventh-place finisher Jenna Uncapher.

Shelly Jones topped her best Shot Put performance of the season, tossing the implement 12.42m to win the event on Saturday. Emma Pesicka also won a throwing event, taking the title in the Discus with a 36.86m toss. Madison Brooks was just behind her, taking second with a toss of 34.58m, and Jones took third with a 34.54m. In the case of Jones, it was the best Discus performance of her career.

One of the more fascinating developments of the day came in the 800m, with Letizia Collini edging out Mackenzie Carver and potentially clinching a spot in the PSAC Championships. Collini recorded the fastest time in the event of the season for a Golden Eagle runner, finishing in 2:23.11 for fifth place in the field. That put her above Carver’s 2:23.19 on the season performance list, and for the moment put Collini in line to compete at the PSAC Championships. Carver will remain on the edge of qualification, while also taking sixth in the field at this event. In other distance events, Chelsey Kabel took second in the 1500m with a time of 5:12.88.

In the jumps, Sadie Leisinger recorded her best jump of the season, clearing the bar at 1.53m to take fifth in the field. Delaney Beard matched her best Triple Jump of the season with a mark of 11.01m.

Meanwhile, at the meet in Lock Haven, Courtney Kosanovic and Autumn Pettinato recorded strong runs to potentially qualify for the conference championships in the 3000m Steeplechase. Kosanovic finished third in the field with a time of 12:44.7, while Pettinato was just seconds behind her at 12:53.7. Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan took the top two spots in the Mile, with Schaller finishing in 5:25.05 and Sullivan in 5:29.12.

