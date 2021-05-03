 

Featured Local Job: Lot Attendant

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 04:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

4 Your Car Connection is looking for an individual who is hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and responsible to fill the position of Lot Attendant.

Applicant must be able to handle manual and physical labor, take direction, and work well independently. This is a part-time position, however, could be a full-time position for the right candidate.

No experience is necessary, 4 Your Car Connection will train the right individual.

A valid PA Driver’s License is preferred.

If you are looking for a position in a fast-paced business and you like working with automobiles, please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.


