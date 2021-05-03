Featured Local Job: Summer Food Crew

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for three temporary (06/10/21 through 08/27/21) part-time Food Crew positions for the state food/summer playground program.

This position involves working 25 hours per week at $8.60/hr.

Qualifications:

High school graduate; valid PA driver’s license. No prior work experience is required.

Applications and program objectives are available by contacting Human Resources at the Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than 05/17/21 by 4:00 p.m. Call 814-432-9551 or email [email protected] for more information. EOE M/F/D/V

