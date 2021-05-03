Ira “Odie” Wyman, 83 of East Brady, PA passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born January 16, 1938, in Sligo, PA, the son of Samuel Paul and Nellie Belle (Somerville) Wyman.

Odie was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and attended Rimersburg schools. He worked as a supervisor at Pullman-Standard, retiring in 2000. Odie owned and operated Wyman Garage Door Business for 50 years, and was known in the area for his work. Fishing, hunting and golfing were his favorite hobbies.

His memberships included VFW Post 7132 of Rimersburg, the Kittanning Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge 962 of Chicora. Odie was also involved with the Masons, belonging to Masonic Lodge 277 of Clarion, the Coudersport Consistory and the Shrine Center of Pittsburgh, the Syria Shrine Rode Rigs, Tall Cedars of Kittanning, Wildwood Masonic Lodge #92 of Wildwood, FL.

He will be best remembered for being a hard worker and having a quick wit, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Crisman) Wyman, whom he married July 12, 1969; son, Danny Wyman and wife, Claudia, of Asheville, NC; daughters, Dianne Bly and husband, Bruce, of Karns City, Debbie McIntyre and husband, Rick, of Freeport, and Merrilu Zulick and husband, Dan, of Chicora; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with one due in October; brothers, John Wyman and wife, Betty of Sligo, Donald Wyman and wife, Betty of Bolivar, Roger Wyman of CA, Orvis Wyman and wife, Evelyn of Chicora and Rev. Gary Wyman and wife, Linda of Dora, AL; sisters, Shirley Flick of Parker and Pauline Wyman of Rimersburg; and a sister-in-law, Linda Wyman of CO

Odie was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia June (Seybert) Wyman; son, Scott E. Crooks; daughter, Lisa Jane Fitzgerald; and brother, Eugene Wyman.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home, with Rev. Gary Wyman and Pastor Mike Piper officiating.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made in Ira’s honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children. 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA, 16505.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Odie’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

