Jacqueline R. Clinger, 84, of Summerville died early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, at her home of natural causes.

Born in Miola, Clarion County on December 10, 1936, she was daughter of the late Roy J. and Abigail Cyphert Dolby.

On October 17, 1953, she married Charles H. Clinger. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2010.

She attended Pleasant Hill Bible Church and enjoyed flowers, crocheting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those surviving her three sons, Charles (Ethel) Clinger, William Clinger and Steven (Jenn) Clinger; and two daughters, Jacqueline (James) Shreckengost and Cheryl (John Bain) Geist; a brother, Kenneth Dolby; a sister, Bonnie Fitzsimmons; fourteen grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Ralph Dolby; two sisters, Wilda Huff and Florence Van Camp; and a grandson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 6-8 PM and Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 10-11 AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11 AM with Pastor Tonya Hockenberry, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Redbank TWP, Clarion County.

Covid-19 recommendations will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Clinger.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

