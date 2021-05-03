John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.

Born April 3, 1940, in Butler, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Della Mae (Buchanan) Hicks. On March 18, 1967, he married the love of his life, the former Lucinda C. Baker, she survives him.

John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War Era. During his service, he was awarded the Fourth and Fifth Coast Guard Good Conduct Award, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Actions Medal, First Class Color with Palm), and the Coast Guard Cutterman Insignia; he was Honorably discharged on August 31, 1977. After his discharge, John still proudly served his country and community by being an active member of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, making sure that all veterans got their honors as they were laid to rest.

Throughout his life, John worked as a Diesel Mechanic for KTC Trucking and was a Parts Runner for Freida Freightliner.

After his retirement, John kept himself busy with not only the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, but also with the Lion’s Club, the Grand Haven Michigan Masonic Lodge (where he was a 40-year member), the American Legion, and the VFW Jesse G. Geer Post #1835.

Left to honor his memory and service is his wife, Lucinda C. Baker; his two daughters, Della M. Hanna and Suzanne D. Sharrer and her husband, Allen R.; his three grandchildren, Nicole R. Fiely and her husband, Joseph, Zack A. Sharrer and his significant other, Hunter Ditzenberger, and Ryan S. Hanna; his two great-grandchildren, Jaxen M. Fiely and Kolton W. Fiely; his brother, James H. Hicks; and his beloved furry companion, Chloe.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Edward L. Hicks; and by his sister-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Hicks.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for John will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 6 pm at the funeral home with Glenn Williams, member of the Bradleytown Community Church and fellow V.E.T.S. Honor Guard member, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at a later date.

John will be laid to rest in Old Sandy Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John’s honor to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; and/or to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA, 16323.

The family would also like to thank the members of the AseraCare Hospice team for the loving care they showed John during his final days.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.