Karns City Baseball Tops Moniteau: May 3 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 10:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic BaseballMay 3 scores and recaps.

Karns City 7, Moniteau 5

Despite being outhit and committing four errors, the Gremlins took advantage of their scoring opportunities to top Moniteau, 7-5. Karns City trailed 2-0 after four innings but scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. The Gremlins used three walks, an error, a wild pitch, and an RBI groundout to do their damage, scoring four runs without a hit in the frame.

After Moniteau scored in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at four, the Gremlins struck for three in the top of the ninth to take charge. This time, big hitting was the story, as Luke Garing and Cole Sherwin singled to start the inning and both scored on a Braeden Rodgers double. Rodgers took advantage of a groundout and wild pitch to score the Gremlins’ third run of the inning, giving Karns City a 7-4 lead. In the bottom half of the seventh, a Brady Thompson RBI single cut the lead to 7-5, and a Cooper Boozel walk loaded the bases with two outs. With the tying run on second, Mike Neff got AJ McElravy to ground out to end the game.

Rodgers led Karns City at the dish, going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a pair of walks. Metcalfe and Neff shared the work on the mound for the Gremlins, with Neff securing the win after pitching two innings of relief. Moniteau had twelve hits on the evening, with Tanner Williams, Dawson Wallace, and Brock Matthews each registering a pair of hits.


