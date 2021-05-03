Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on May 30, 1945, in Shippenville she was the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Sherman Rex.

Meda was a graduate of Keystone High School.

On July 1, 1964, she was married to Richard E. Beichner Sr. who survives.

Meda attended St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

She drove school bus for Keystone School District for many years and also worked both Hytone Dry Cleaner in Franklin and also Town and Country Cleaners in Clarion.

Meda enjoyed pitching horse shoes with her sister, Shirley and they won many trophies together. She was a member of Squaws Ladies Softball team and she competed in Powder Puff races at Sportsman Speedway where she won two feature races. Meda additionally loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing board games and card games, cooking and trying new recipes, and writing poetry. She enjoyed going to her brother’s cabin for weekends with her sisters. Most of all, she enjoyed taking in and helping people.

She was a member of Pine City Hall where she helped with their dinners.

She is survived by her husband and her children, Sarah Dowlan and husband Scott of Shippenville, Rick Beichner Jr. and his wife Kathy of Shippenville, Bruce Beichner and wife Joni of Shippenville. Grandchildren surviving include Nathan, Karissa, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Kaleb, Ashley, Dakota, Bobby and great-grandchildren Nathan Jr., Cameron, Adalynn, Lily, Zane, and Rory. Siblings Joan, Shirley, Lita, Keith, John, Dana, Ken and Den and a special aunt Ruth “Poofy”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Brittany Dowlan; and brother, Gene.

As per her request there will be no public visitation. There will be celebration of life held at a later date.

The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Memorials in Meda’s name may be made to American Diabetes Association or a charity of ones choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

