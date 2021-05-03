Police Investigating Incident of Several Checks Stolen From Elderly Woman

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident where several checks were stolen from an elderly Tionesta woman.

On May 1, Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a report of theft of checks.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that bank checks were stolen from the home of an 84-year-old Tionesta woman sometime between April 4 and May 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

