Police Release Details of DUI Crash Involving Area Man

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a DUI crash involving an area man that occurred on State Route 8 last month.

According to police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 8 near Village Lane, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:00 p.m. on April 13.

Police say 54-year-old Patrick Sibble, of Venus, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on State Route 8. Sibble reportedly told police that a deer crossed the road in front of him, and he swerved to avoid striking it.

The vehicle then struck a guide rail before crossing the oncoming lane and coming to a final rest in a ditch along the west side of the road.

Sibble was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Blood work later showed that Sibble was above the legal BAC limit, and DUI and related charges are pending, police say.

According to police, the elusive deer was unharmed during the crash.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, May 3, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

