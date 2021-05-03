 

Police Respond to Tractor-Trailer Crash on State Route 38

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crash occurred on Saturday morning on State Route 38 at its intersection with State Route 478.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 26-year-old Johnathon T. Keith, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was operating a 2019 International Harvester tractor-trailer making a right turn onto State Route 38 from the stop sign on State Route 478 when the trailer struck the guide rail along the roadway. The impact caused the guide rail to become lodged underneath the trailer and the rear passenger side wheels of the vehicle.

Keith was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Hovis Truck Service responded to the scene and was able to remove the guide rail from under the vehicle.

Emlenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Keith was charged with a traffic violation.


