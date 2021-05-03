Redbank Chevrolet Supports Local Kids Through Car Sales in May
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Each day, the Y works side-by-side with their neighbors to strengthen our community. Redbank Chevrolet has committed to donate a portion of their car sales to the Clarion County YMCA through the “Send a Kid to Camp Campaign.”
[Photo: Alisha Kessler (Redbank Chevrolet Finance Manager), Kristen Hindman (Redbank Chevrolet Sales), Jesse Kelley (Clarion County YMCA Branch Director), and Ben Kundick (Redbank Chevrolet Sales)]
During the month of May, buy or lease a new or used car from Redbank Chevrolet, and Redbank Chevrolet will donate a portion of that sale to the Y’s Annual Campaign.
Last year, 46% of local kids who attended Y Summer Day Camp received financial assistance through the Y’s Annual Campaign. The recipe for a wonderful childhood includes adventure, learning, safety, friends, and fun. The YMCA Summer Day Camp program builds upon these components to help children grow in their sense of belonging as they meet new people and develop lifelong friendships. Throughout the summer, the Y is able to provide outdoor activities, swimming, fun field trips, and zero cell phone or social media time!
Through this campaign, Redbank Chevrolet will give local kids in need the opportunity to attend Y Summer Day Camp, having the same opportunity as other kids to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting friendships and memories.
“We are invested in our community and are honored to give back in ways that make a difference in the lives of local youth,” said Mike Hindman, President of Redbank Chevrolet. “We believe it is important to support the local businesses that support the local community.”
Summer Day Camp begins on Monday, June 8th. For camp questions, contact Michelle Miller at 814-764-5413 or [email protected]
The Y is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that raises funds each year for their Annual Campaign that benefits individuals in our community. These funds allow the Y to ensure everyone has the same opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.
For more information on how you can donate to the Y’s Annual Campaign, Jesse Kelley at 814-764-3400 or [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.