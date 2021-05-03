 

Russell L. Irwin

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, PA.

Born on November 20, 1946, in Kane, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn and E. Viola Peterson Irwin. Russell was a graduate of East Forest High School in Marienville, PA. He worked as a plastics molder at Osram Sylvania, where he retired. He was a member of the American Legion and the Warren Moose Lodge 109 and a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He had also served in the National Guard. Russell loved to play with his dog, Buddy, and loved telling jokes and making people laugh and smile. He enjoyed the outdoors and in his younger years went hunting and fishing.

Russell is survived by his wife, Janice L. Ekis Irwin, whom he married on September 21, 2003, in Youngsville, PA; three children, Douglas (Pam) Irwin of Saylorsburg, PA, Yvonne (Dan) McAvoy, of Warren, PA, and Sonya Anderson of Kannapolis, NC; 3 step-children, Robert (Becky) Mays, Jr. of New Wilmington, PA, Michelle Zarlingo, and Susan Mays (Eddie Tarica), all of New Castle, PA; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Ron) Simones of Warren, PA; and 1 nephew, Kevin Simones of Erie, PA.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, PA. Interment will be in Redclyffe Cemetery, Marienville, PA. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.


